But buyers are being told that the grand Scots-style building hasn't yet been officially signed off.

"Given that part of The Castle building is yet to be developed, a code compliance certificate has not been issued and the property is to be sold as is," says Bayley's information memo.

April 6 is the deadline for the treaty on the 2.8ha property with a three-bedroom house, in two separate titles near Tokoroa.

The castle building has a 727sq m ground floor, 104sq m mezzanine floor, was built in 2000 and includes a cafe/dining hall and events space.

Vendors Pamela and Kelvin Baker said they had the castle opened daily until a few years ago when they scaled back to school holidays. The castle is next open from Friday, April 14, adults charged $15/each and children $10/each.

The information memorandum explained why no code compliance was issued yet.

"As part of the building remains unfinished, a code of compliance had not been issued. External lights will also be required as part of the resource consent.

"The Castle comprises a landscaped garden including a moat with gold fish, extensive parking and paved outdoor dining area with men's and ladies toilets off the main entrance area," the information memorandum says.

"A dining hall and café leads off the main entrance with the toy museum housed in an adjoining room to the lefthand side.

"The building includes a separate room named the 'Stag Hall' and off this room is an area that was originally designed to be a commercial kitchen (not completed).

"A separate breakout room is also housed on the ground floor currently used for storage. A mezzanine area (yet to be completed) was designed to include toilet and bathroom facilities with three separate rooms and balcony to the fully enclosed courtyard.

"One of The Castle's turrets has a stairway to a viewing platform although not currently available for public access. The building materials used include reinforced precast concrete panels, 'freezer' type panels offering excellent insulation and steel RSJ beams and concrete flooring."

