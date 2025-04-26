Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Comparing finances to others can harm your financial security - Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Comparing your finances to friends and neighbours can lead to poor financial decisions. Photo / 123rf

Comparing your finances to friends and neighbours can lead to poor financial decisions. Photo / 123rf

Nadine Higgins
Opinion by Nadine Higgins
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.
Learn more

Focus on your own financial goals and values, rather than comparing yourself to others, writes Nadine Higgins.

“How do I compare to your other clients?” and “I’m actually quite frugal, compared to my friends” – are two phrases I hear often in my work.

The former comes from clients wanting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment