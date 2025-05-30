Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / KiwiSaver

The biggest winners and losers from the Government’s KiwiSaver changes – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

What will the Budget changes mean for grandparents who want to put money aside for their grandchildren? Photo / Getty Images

What will the Budget changes mean for grandparents who want to put money aside for their grandchildren? Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

The Budget winners

Q: As a grandparent of five, aged between 4 and 10, I have opened a Sharesies account in the Smart US Large Growth ETF fund for each of them, investing a very small regular amount each month. They can access it when aged 25.

With all the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from KiwiSaver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from KiwiSaver