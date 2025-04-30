The former chief executive of the Financial Markets Authority has joined the board of one of the country’s largest KiwiSaver and investment fund managers.
Rob Everett, who was the head of the authority for seven years, has joined Simplicity’s board of directors and will become independent chairman as of July 1. Everett replaces the departing Joy Marslin, who has been board chairman since 2016.
Everett left the FMA in 2021 to head up NZ Growth Capital Partners – an agency set up by the Government in 2002 to support early-stage investment in technology companies. He finished up there last month.
Everett said that he had a lot of admiration for what the team at Simplicity had built since its inception.
“I‘m thrilled to be joining such a high-quality board, and I’m inspired at the prospect of building out the role that Simplicity plays in serving New Zealanders,” Everett said.