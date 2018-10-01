Chicken distributor Tegel's controversial plan to build a giant farm in Northland has been spoiled by the Overseas Investment Office (OIO).
Tegel applied for resource consents to set up a broiler chicken farm at Arapohue, near Dargaville, with a capacity to stock up to 1.3 million chickens.
However, Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage and Associate Finance Minister David Clark declined the consent under the Overseas Investment Act.
"Minister Clark and I considered that the land sale was not likely to result in substantial and identifiable benefits to New Zealand, so we declined the application," Sage said.
"Tegel's application was declined because of the considerable uncertainty about whether the company would obtain the resource consents it required for its proposed Arapohue broiler chicken farm investment.