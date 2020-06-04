Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Korean spiritual leader vows to continue after ministers order Northland property sales

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Seung Heun Lee is vowing to continue with his venture. Photo / file

Seung Heun Lee is vowing to continue with his venture. Photo / file

A Korean spiritual leader who has bought multi-million dollar Northland properties is vowing to continue to establish his business here, despite ministerial rulings he must sell his places.

Seung Heun Lee has just reacted to two Government Ministers banning him from buying properties for a retreat, after he sought retrospective

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment