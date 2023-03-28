Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Fonterra liquidates Kiwi business established to export fresh milk to China

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Fonterra went to court after being left out of pocket. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra went to court after being left out of pocket. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra has gone to the High Court to liquidate the New Zealand arm of an Australian company marketing fresh food to Chinese millennials.

The liquidator’s first report into locally incorporated James Tyler (NZ) showed that the dairy giant is owed money for fresh milk sales.

But didn’t say how much.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment