Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Dutch forestry giants linked to Ikea cleared to buy 1600ha more NZ land

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Esk Valley Orchardist Malcolm Davie showing the destruction of his property, his anger with forestry slash and how to recover. Video / Mike Scott

Foreign forestry giants linked to the popular global retail chain Ikea have won consent to buy 1600ha more New Zealand land.

A two-month ministerial forestry slash inquiry was announced in February to ascertain what could be done about destructive slash and make recommendations on improving current practices and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment