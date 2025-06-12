The last big New Zealand bank has dropped its fixed home loan rates after the latest Official Cash Rate cut.
Westpac announced changes to its six-month and one-year rates today, effective from tomorrow, Friday.
Its six-month rate dropped 20 basis points and the one-year rate dropped six basis points. Thebank’s six-month special rate is now advertised as 5.29% and its one-year special rate is advertised at 4.89%.
“We’re working hard to provide customers a range of great home loan rates that will provide value and meet the needs of those wishing to fix their loans across a range of different terms,” Westpac general manager Sarah Hearn said.
New 3.25% OCR sees banks cut rates
Kiwibank’s six-month fixed home loan special and standard rates were cut by 20 basis points to 5.29% and 6.19% respectively on Monday.
Its one-year fixed special and standard rates have fallen by 10 basis points, down to 4.89% and 5.79%.
Meanwhile, its two-year fixed special and standard rates have fallen by just four basis points to 4.95% and 5.85% respectively, with the bank’s three-year special and standard rates falling by six basis points to 5.29% and 6.09%.
Kiwibank’s variable, revolving, four- and five-year fixed and special rates remained unchanged.
The bank also cut all of its term deposit rates by between five and 15 basis points.
Last week, ASB and ANZ also cut their rates. Both banks are offering 4.89% over 18 months – the lowest rate since April 2022.