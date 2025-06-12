Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

Westpac lowers fixed home loan rates after OCR drop

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Anti-ICE demonstrations continued across several American cities and Finance Minister Nicola Willis criticised the Reserve Bank over Adrian Orr's resignation.

The last big New Zealand bank has dropped its fixed home loan rates after the latest Official Cash Rate cut.

Westpac announced changes to its six-month and one-year rates today, effective from tomorrow, Friday.

Its six-month rate dropped 20 basis points and the one-year rate dropped six basis points. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates