Refixing the mortgage? Should you float or fix – and for how long?

Miglani said whether homeowners fix for a short or long period depended on the size of their mortgage.
“If their mortgage is under $250k-$300k then maybe fixing for one year is actually not a bad option,” he said.
Those with mortgages over half a million dollars should split their loan, Miglani recommended.
“If their lending is around $500k-$600k, then splitting the loan into maybe $150k-$200k for six months, $250k for one year and $250k for two years,” he said.
“If their lending is around the million-dollar mark then strongly suggest [they] have a chunk of it fixed for two years.”
Loan Market’s Marcroft said for people with a lot of debt, it was important to have a portion on a longer term rate just to hedge their bets more.
“On average, I’d like to have at least two different fixed terms on a mortgage, whether that be a one [year] and two or one and three, along with an offset or revolving credit being the vehicle to pay off the mortgage faster,” Marcroft said.
Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics such as retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.