Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates
Updated

Kiwibank cuts home loan and deposit rates

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kiwibank’s six-month fixed home loan special and standard rates have been cut by 20 basis points to 5.29% and 6.19% respectively. Photos / File

Kiwibank’s six-month fixed home loan special and standard rates have been cut by 20 basis points to 5.29% and 6.19% respectively. Photos / File

Another major bank has cut both its home loan and deposit rates in the wake of the Official Cash Rate drop last month.

Kiwibank’s six-month fixed home loan special and standard rates have been cut by 20 basis points to 5.29% and 6.19% respectively.

Its one-year fixed special and standard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates