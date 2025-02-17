Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

Switching banks: Why more Kiwis should consider it – Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Kiwis are reluctant to switch banks but it can be beneficial. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis are reluctant to switch banks but it can be beneficial. Photo / 123rf

Nadine Higgins
Opinion by Nadine Higgins
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

Which bank you end up with can be a matter of choice, happenstance, or necessity – but once there, our tendency seems to be to stay put for a long time.

I signed up to a kid’s account with the (then) National Bank at age 12 because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates