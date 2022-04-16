Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Catmur: Don't plan for retirement, plan for life

5 minutes to read
Get the most out of all of your years and don't leave your bucket list too late. Photo / 123RF

Get the most out of all of your years and don't leave your bucket list too late. Photo / 123RF

Paul Catmur
By
Paul Catmur

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

OPINION:

Towards the end of my career I found I wasn't enjoying it anymore.

It had become a bit of a drudge.

Instead of being an exciting rollercoaster of triumphs and (more frequently) disasters, advertising

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.