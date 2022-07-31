Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Pacific Edge shares plummet on risk of losing 'significant' revenue stream

3 minutes to read
Shares in Pacific Edge almost halved when its trading halt was lifted at market open. Photo / Supplied

BusinessDesk
By Dan Brunskill

Pacific Edge could have its cancer tests dropped by a major US health insurance company which is considering a new way to choose which tests are covered.

Medicare provider Novitas currently reimburses the use of

