The over 50s are embracing technology to do their banking and shopping. Photo / 123rf

The over 50s are embracing technology to do their banking and shopping. Photo / 123rf

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in older people embracing more technology, but they say the greatest challenge remains safety and security concerns.

A survey of New Zealanders over the age of 50 by insurer Seniors International found nine out 10 were using technology more compared to a year ago and 15 per cent were using it much more.

Smartphones were seen as the most important device, followed by a desktop or laptop computer. Banking, finances and paying bills were seen as the most important function for being able to access the device, followed by internet browsing and communications.

On average they spent 5.3 hours per day using digital devices with the most common use including staying up to date with global affairs, managing their finances and keeping them entertained.

But technology was also seen as a double-edged sword; 69 per cent cited the greatest challenge as safety and security concerns. Of those surveyed, 79 per cent knew someone or had personally been targeted by online, email or phone scams.

The majority of the scams were phone calls and emails.

Only 56 per cent of those who were scammed reported it to the authorities and only half (53 per cent) got some or all of their money back.

Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen said the impact of lockdowns and Covid had meant more people having had to rely on technology to keep connected.

She said those aged 50 to 75 were quite digitally savvy and her organisation was more concerned around much older New Zealanders - those over the age of 80 being able to afford technology, being physically able to use it and using it enough to master it.

“We know older people are amazing at picking up new things. It’s a total myth that they can’t learn and can’t change. That has been their whole lives.”

She said in the later years people tended to use technology to enhance their lives through connection with family, internet banking, and online shopping, but some could not access it because of physical or health problems which could stop them being able to manipulate the technology in terms of the size of buttons or screens.

When it came to scams, she said older people might not have someone they could check with to see if something is right.

“If you are living alone and don’t have someone to say ‘oh does this look dodgy’, that might be one of the differences in terms of older people, they might not have someone to talk it out with.

“If someone rings and says they are from your bank and can I have your password then if you are a compliant person you might do that.”

She said scams were also becoming more sophisticated and harder for people to identify.

“We get emails with all the logos and they look very real.”

Billings-Jensen said there was a lot of shame associated with becoming a scam victim.

“Which is why people are less likely to talk about it. Or when they do put their head above the parapet then the haters can come out and say well it was your own fault you shouldn’t have done this. People feel vulnerable about being judged. That stops a lot of people from sharing experiences. We want to have an environment where people can share it.”

The research also found over 50s were using technology to help improve their health and well-being. About 40 per cent tended to check their symptoms online before consulting a doctor although over 90 per cent trusted a doctor to diagnose their health issues more than online sources.

Four in five think there will be a major increase in the use of technology such as telemedicine to help service the health care needs of older people. Telemedicine was seen as a time-saver when it came to travel and waiting to see a doctor, while also providing safety and the ability to avoid exposure to illness from others.

But an inadequate assessment due to the lack of physical contact was also seen as the greatest disadvantage.

Billings-Jensen said with Covid more people had to access healthcare through online appointments.

“While that has got some great things, there is also always a risk that people then rely on the virtual appointment and don’t actually get seen for things that are really important like blood pressure and some of the key indicators.”

Billings-Jensen said some uses of technology would stick beyond Covid times.

“Once it’s a learned behaviour and people realise there are some easier things to do like getting your groceries delivered I think some of those things will stick.

“Obviously we do want people to have social connection. So one of our concerns is anything that continues to reinforce the staying at home, not getting out, not attending things. We want to be able to see technology used where useful but we want people to come out and recreate social connection and not be physically isolated from other people. Because that social connection is so important.”



