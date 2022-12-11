Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Over 50s embrace technology, security risks biggest challenge

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
The over 50s are embracing technology to do their banking and shopping. Photo / 123rf

The over 50s are embracing technology to do their banking and shopping. Photo / 123rf

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in older people embracing more technology, but they say the greatest challenge remains safety and security concerns.

A survey of New Zealanders over the age of 50 by insurer Seniors International

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business