Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ovato assets sold in liquidation sale, outcome still unknown for unsecured creditors

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
Ovato printing at Enterprise Park in Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

Ovato printing at Enterprise Park in Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

Liquidators have sold the plant and machinery of collapsed printing and distribution company Ovato, enabling secured creditors to be paid, but there remains a shortfall for unsecured creditors and staff.

Ovato, one of New Zealand's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business