Organic grocer Huckleberry, which has three stores in Auckland, is in liquidation.

31 May, 2024 03:25 AM 2 mins to read

Organic grocer Huckleberry, which has three stores in Auckland, is in liquidation.

The company behind organics grocery chain Huckleberry is in liquidation with three food stores in Auckland and approximately 35 staff affected.

The Herald has been told the three stores – Huckleberry New Lynn, Huckleberry Glen Innes and Harvest by Huckleberry in Grey Lynn - will close over the long weekend while liquidators prepare for a stock sale next week.

A process to sell the business will then follow.

Huckleberry director Darren Huo has been approached for comment.

Liquidators Steven Khov and Kieran Jones of Khov Jones were appointed to Huckleberry 2021 Limited today.

Khov told the Herald that poor trading conditions combined with the aftermath of Covid-19 and the current poor economy had led to the liquidation.

BNZ is the first ranking secured creditor but it is unknown at this stage how much Huckleberry owes.

“There will be a lot of creditors, and of those quite a lot of suppliers that are small businesses,” Khov said.

“If creditors are unsure of their position, then they should get legal advice.”

Established in the early 1990s, Huckleberry evolved from a single specialty organic food store to a leading health and wellness business dedicated to helping Kiwis to make “positive, healthful and sustainable lifestyle choices that are better for people and the planet”.

Darren Guo and business partner Mat Hughes invested in the supermarket brand in late 2021.

Harvest by Huckleberry in Grey Lynn. Photo / NZME

In 2022 Huckleberry partnered with Woolworths in a wholesale agreement to offer a wider selection of goods at lower prices to its customers in New Zealand.

The deal followed a Commerce Commission investigation into the grocery sector, with recommendations for the big two supermarket chains to sell wholesale goods to smaller competitors.

Khov said the current economy was probably the final straw for Huckleberry, with people simply not spending as much.

“And when you operate in a very niche market in terms of organic and natural wholefoods, that would be classified as a luxury spend.”

“We will keep trading today and what we will likely close over the weekend and then run a sale next week.”

He said there were about 25-35 staff employed by the group.

MORE TO COME

Duncan Bridgeman is managing editor of NZME Business, which includes the Business Herald and BusinessDesk.