Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Orcon Group and 2degrees have named the leader-in-waiting for their merged business - which the Commerce Commission is expected to greenlight in March.

Orcon chief executive Mark Callandar will lead the new business, with 2degrees CEO Mark Aue, who will help with integration then leave after the transaction completes.

The pair also announced this morning that post-merger, their combined business will be known as 2degrees.

"2degrees is a powerful and respected brand among its more than 1.5m customers, and also in New Zealand," Callander said.

Orcon Group - formerly known as Vocus NZ - currently has a potpourri of brands in its stable, including Orcon, Slngshot, 2Talk and Flip.

As they entered merger talks - first revealed by the Herald in October last year - Orcon Group and 2degrees put their respective IPO plans on hold.

Asked on January 13 if the merged business will list on the NZX, an Orcon Group spokesman said, "There are no plans to IPO".

Jarden head of research Arie Dekker later told the Herald he thought a listing was "unlikely".

Previously, Orcon Group and 2degrees faced a degree of capital constraint, given their respective corporate parents carried relatively heavy debt loads.

But in July last year, ASX-listed Vocus Group was sold to Voyage Australia - a joint venture between ASX-listed Macquarie Group and Australia's largest superannuation fund, Aware Super.

Macquarie and Aware Super have deep pockets, Dekker said, giving Vocus NZ and its presumed purchase 2degrees better access to capital as 2degrees looks to embark on its 5G upgrade and bid in the 5G spectrum auction due later this year. So a primary motivation to list was off the table.

Beyond two CEOs being streamlined to one, there was no immediate word on the degree of consolidation that would occur further down the food chain.

2degrees has 1200 staff today, Orcon Group 590.