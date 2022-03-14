Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Orcon-2degrees $1.7b deal approved: Could a merger with Sky TV be next?

5 minutes to read
Inside the new headquarters of 2degrees in the Auckland CBD, with departing chief executive Mark Aue in the foreground. Photo / Dean Purcell

Inside the new headquarters of 2degrees in the Auckland CBD, with departing chief executive Mark Aue in the foreground. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Now that the Commerce Commission has greenlit Orcon Group's merger with 2degrees, market chatter has turned to rumours that their combined business could in turn merge with Sky TV.

But Jarden research head Arie Dekker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.