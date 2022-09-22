Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Optus cyberattack: Personal information of up to 9 million Australians exposed

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

Australian telco Optus has been hit by a cyberattack that could have exposed the personal details of up to nine million customers.

Information that may have been exposed includes customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses, Optus says.

For some customers, addresses and ID document numbers such as driver's licence or passport numbers have been exposed.

Read More

The breach involves both current and former customers, Optus chief Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told Australian broadcaster ABC.

The Sydney Morning Herald quotes "well-placed sources" who say up to nine million customers have been affected, but Optus has yet to put a figure on it.

Rosmarin said the telco was working with "high risk" customers and law enforcement agencies.

MORE SOON