The Optus cyberattack could have exposed the personal details of millions of customers. Image / 123rf

Australian telco Optus has been hit by a cyberattack that could have exposed the personal details of up to nine million customers.

Information that may have been exposed includes customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses, Optus says.

For some customers, addresses and ID document numbers such as driver's licence or passport numbers have been exposed.

The breach involved current and former customers, Optus chief Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told Australian broadcaster ABC.

The Sydney Morning Herald quotes "well-placed sources" who say up to nine million customers have been affected, but Optus has yet to put a figure on it.

Rosmarin said the telco was working with "high-risk" customers and law enforcement agencies.

