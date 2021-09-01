Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: The big mistake businesses need to avoid during the Delta outbreak

5 minutes to read
Responding to short-term losses could be a mistake. Photo / Getty Images

Responding to short-term losses could be a mistake. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Ryan Sproull

OPINION:

Early last year, the sharemarket dropped about 30 per cent in the space of four weeks.

For many of those Kiwis who pay close attention to their KiwiSaver balances, this was somewhat alarming. What

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.