Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Opinion: PR boss Deborah Pead - 8 key ways to handle dignity in defeat

Deborah Pead
5 mins to read
Pead PR founder and executive chair Deborah Pead.

Pead PR founder and executive chair Deborah Pead.

OPINION

Years ago, a gang of thugs attacked my husband. No provocation, no insults or threats, no prelude to the bash, just a bunch of thugs endowed with more biceps than brains.

It wasn’t just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business