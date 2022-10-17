Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: One simple solution to farm emissions controversy

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with James Shaw (left), Damien O'Connor and Kieran McAnulty, during their stand-up at Kaiwaiwai Dairies Ltd near Featherston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with James Shaw (left), Damien O'Connor and Kieran McAnulty, during their stand-up at Kaiwaiwai Dairies Ltd near Featherston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

The reaction to the Government's proposal for charging agriculture's greenhouse gas emissions has been loud and emphatic. Among many issues, commentators have highlighted the impact on sheep and beef income and reduced food production

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business