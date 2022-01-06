Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: National poking holes in its own accounts, and its credibility again

5 minutes to read
National's finance spokesman Simon Bridges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National's finance spokesman Simon Bridges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Craig Renney

OPINION:

Simon Bridges has done well over the past year. He has survived a brazen attack from his leader, and emerged as the latest National Party finance spokesman.

What he's clearly not done over this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.