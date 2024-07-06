Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Opinion: Intergenerational squabbling is one thing, but how can intergenerational competency be harnessed?

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Intergenerational differences are sometimes expressed through political debate and protest, business coaches from The ICE Base say. Photo / Supplied

Intergenerational differences are sometimes expressed through political debate and protest, business coaches from The ICE Base say. Photo / Supplied

Nuwanthie Samarakone is a non-executive director, founder and director at business consultancy The ICE Base. Lee Seabrook-Suckling is a columnist, leadership coach and partner at ICE.

OPINION

For all its turmoil, some good social progress

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business