New Zealand’s workforce now comprises four generations: Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z. Each generation brings its own strengths, perspectives, and values, but with that comes challenges and frustration. To really optimise workplace performance and cohesion, we should understand and leverage these differences just like we embraced te ao Māori.

Let’s start with a rundown of the makeup of a four-person team in the 2024 New Zealand workplace.

You have a Baby Boomer (born 1946-1964) with strong work ethic and loyalty. They value stability, have been at the company over 20 years.

You have a Gen Xer (born 1965-1980) known for their adaptability and pragmatism, running the team. Then you have a Millennials (born 1981-1996), who are always looking for opportunities for growth and learning, bringing in their tech-savviness and collaborative mindset.

And lastly you have a recent grad from Generation Z (born 1997-2012) who has entered the workforce with a digital-native perspective, valuing diversity, inclusivity, and needs to find authentic purpose in their work (and who they work for).

Foster open communication

Creating an environment where all generations feel comfortable sharing their perspectives is crucial. Regular, open, and authentic dialogues are vital in bridging generational gaps.

Companies such as DHL Express, Z Energy and Lion are all recognised for fostering such intergenerational understanding and collaboration.

DHL is even known for integrating diversity and inclusion authentically in its Certified International Manager programme. Provided to staff in leadership roles, the programme aims to build strong, inclusive, and empathetic managers who can navigate the challenges of a multigenerational workforce.

Tailor professional development

Recognising that different generations have unique learning preferences is key. Baby Boomers might prefer traditional training sessions, but Millennials and Gen Z are more receptive of one-on-one coaching via an interactive platform.

The Institute of Data offers a variety of training formats to cater to diverse intergenerational needs, allowing employees to take on professional development their way.

Deloitte tailors professional development programmes to address the needs of different generations within their workforce – it has even created an inclusive and supportive environment through its Inclusive Talent Experience (ITE) programme.

Try co-mentorship

Mentorship is a powerful tool for intergenerational learning.

However, the hierarchical passing down of orders from a senior to a junior doesn’t work as effectively anymore.

It also doesn’t seem to fully integrate to the manaakitanga (care, duty, mutual mana-enhancement), Kiwi businesses have incorporated into their values dedication.

Pairing younger employees with seasoned professionals facilitates the mutual exchange of knowledge and skills.

New perspectives on your advice, guidance, and thinking will naturally test the robustness of it when questioned.

We call this co-mentorship, and it’s an ideal way to create buy-in from younger people who want to be heard as much as they need to listen – asking questions as contribution, but also offering their advice on contemporary workplaces issues.

New Zealand Police has a successful mentorship programme where experienced officers mentor new recruits, fostering a culture of continuous learning and support.

Celebrate generational strengths

Acknowledging and celebrating the strengths of each generation naturally boosts morale and productivity.

When a Gen Zer displays digital fluency, this can be leveraged for a better social media strategy, while a Boomer’s industry knowledge can guide long-term strategic brand planning. Plenty of great new ideas have been tried in the past, don’t forget.

However, as a team they’ll only thrive if they respect and celebrate what each brings to the meeting room. KPMG has embraced this by creating cross-generational project teams that combine different strengths to innovate and solve problems.

Make good on inclusive policies

Policies that cater to the diverse needs of all generations help in creating a supportive work environment.

Implementing inclusive health, wellness, and inclusivity policies ensures employees feel valued and supported at every stage of their career, but only if a business genuinely adopts them.

Both EY and Deloitte have inclusive policies that address the needs of their diverse workforce – from young interns to senior employees approaching retirement – and the result has been hugely productive with a future-focused outlook.

The reality of any major organisation is that they will need to succession plan, so that a younger generation of employees wants to take over from those looking forward to relaxing in retirement.

Like te ao Māori in the modern Kiwi workplace, intergenerational competency – or shall we call it, intergenerational optimisation – is not just a nice-to-have. It’s a necessity for future-focused Kiwi organisations aiming for long-term, sustainable business success.

By understanding and valuing the contributions of each generation, business leaders can create a more harmonious, productive, and innovative space to come to work to each day. This is the only way we’ll have our star employees still working for us in five, 10, and 20 years’ time.

Just as we have learned to appreciate the depth and richness of tikanga Māori at work, embracing the unique qualities that each generation brings to our new professional landscape is the logical next step.