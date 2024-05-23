Regional Development Minister Shane Jones during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kia ora matua Shane,

It was an interesting week in the debating chamber earlier this month, and once again, your oratory skills were on full display.

I’ve noted you often reference the Bible to explain some of your positions. While I admit my knowledge of that text is somewhat limited, I recall this:

Genesis 11:1-9: The story of the Tower of Babel, the structure the people had started building as their “stairway to heaven”: “But the Lord came down to see the city and the tower the people were building. The Lord said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other.’”

Watching politicians debate over the past few weeks, I realise it doesn’t matter if people are speaking the same language or not. If they aren’t listening to each other, they might as well be speaking different languages, because confusion is certainly the result of those of us looking to our politicians for leadership and vision.

In your role as Minister of Resources, I understand the frustration you feel when proposed solutions bear no consideration of the potential cost to our economy or the ongoing damage to the global environment as a result of moving food production to countries with higher-emitting farming practices than we have in Aotearoa. Some suggest just taxing the rich, but we need to find balanced solutions.

We do need to acknowledge figures like Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, and our own Jeanette Fitzsimons, Rod Donald and Mike Ward, who have long fought the environmental battle.

But we get that message. We understand it. Now is the time to start listening to each other to find solutions that work. Solutions that make economic sense.

That brings me back to the Book of Genesis: “If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them.”

So, matua, if that is the message from on high, let’s start speaking the same language and take on the seemingly impossible.

In that context, I have a proposal for you.

What if you could arrange a half-day in the debating chamber when I could bring a group we’re calling the “Coalition of the Willing” to share constructive, economic solutions around the opportunities climate change and sustainability offer to Aotearoa New Zealand?

Opportunities that could significantly lift our GDP, reduce billion-dollar infrastructure costs, create high-value jobs and maximise returns from our forestry and geothermal assets.

Opportunities to showcase world-leading technologies being developed by companies like Fisher & Paykel that significantly reduce carbon emissions from the products they place in our houses, based on the work they are doing, collaboratively, with our research institutions under the umbrella of a small, low-profile group of Kiwi scientists, businesspeople and innovators called the New Zealand Product Accelerator.

If you can get us to the debating chamber, this is a small sample of what the Coalition of the Willing will share with you, and any other politicians who might turn up.

1. ReWiring Aotearoa (Mike Casey and team)

Current strategy involves spending billions on infrastructure to move electricity from fast-tracked wind and solar farms, potentially doubling household costs.

Casey’s fossil-free, fully electric orchard in Central Otago shows how rooftop solar panels and batteries can deliver power directly to homes and businesses at a fraction of the cost, building energy resilience.

The importance of this was highlighted this month. As we faced those potential power cuts, Casey’s farm actually delivered excess electricity back to the grid.

While the farm uses 900 per cent more electricity than before it was electrified, most of that is self-generated or stored off the grid during off-peak times. Electricity is sold back during peak times. The annual saving on diesel is $40,000 a year. Imagine every farm in the country working like that.

2. Supercritical geothermal (GNS Science)

New Zealand is recognised as a world leader in the science behind geothermal electricity. We are the fifth-largest geothermal electricity generator in the world.

But, matua, here’s the exciting bit. The latest science coming out of GNS indicates this is just the tip of a massive opportunity for energy production in New Zealand.

Supercritical geothermal is a limitless renewable energy source which, in most places, lies at unreachable depths.

In the central North Island, this massive, sustainable energy source can be accessed by drilling 4-6km deep. Some of our geothermal sites are already 2.5-3km deep.

Scientists tell us this is the best place in the world to reach that supercritical geothermal energy.

This energy source can support new large-scale industries like supercomputer data centres, creating high-value regional jobs, and act as a back-up for home-based solar power.

It can do this using much of the existing electricity network.

3. Bioforestry

The current forestry industry faces climate change impacts and diminishing global markets for logs.

A recent report commissioned by the New Zealand Product Accelerator showed bioforestry could, conservatively, generate $12-19 billion annually on top of the existing $6b by developing high-value bio-products from forestry assets.

Companies like New Zealand Bio Forestry are ready to demonstrate how to turn forestry slash into cash, create regional jobs, and lower emissions through innovative uses of forestry technology.

In closing, I’d like to share an observation made by a 12-year-old girl called Manawanui for a video called “Papatūanuku Breathes”. It is a beautiful message delivered eloquently by one of the tamariki who will be affected most by the decisions we make today.

“Papatūanuku’s message is simple: we are all connected. The people, the plants, the animals. Papatuānuku is our waka and we have to find ways to look after her. Papatūanuku is guiding us. Are we ready to listen?”

What Manawanui describes here is “biodiversity”, the importance of which is becoming more apparent every day.

Humans are late arrivals in this unique, biodiverse community, yet we are having the greatest impact. This impact will ultimately affect our mokopuna, our grandchildren, more than it will affect Papatūanuku, Mother Earth.

Papatūanuku represents this unique community of life which, as far as we can determine, does not exist anywhere else in the universe.

She is guiding us.

Are we ready to listen?