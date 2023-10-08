Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fisher & Paykel Appliances’ radical three-building $220m Auckland HQ

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Plans for the huge new hub at 830 Great South Rd, Penrose, one of the largest cross-laminated timber buildings in NZ. Photo / Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Plans for the huge new hub at 830 Great South Rd, Penrose, one of the largest cross-laminated timber buildings in NZ. Photo / Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Whitewear giant Fisher & Paykel Appliances has signed up one of New Zealand’s biggest builders for a radical new three-building $220 million global headquarters.

Mark Elmore, vice-president of design and brand for the Kiwi brand,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business