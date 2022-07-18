Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Online supermarket Supie opens up for small-scale wholesale orders

6 minutes to read
Commerce Minister David Clark to announce a decision on regulations for the grocery sector. Video / NZ Herald

Commerce Minister David Clark to announce a decision on regulations for the grocery sector. Video / NZ Herald

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Up-and-coming online supermarket Supie is gearing up to take on wholesale orders as it moves to fill a gap in the $22 billion grocery sector.

Supie has been in the market since June last year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.