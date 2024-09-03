Spark recently revealed a fall in earnings, but One NZ has delivered increasing profits for owner Infratil, with another rise forecast for 2025.

“Mobile customers get great value with access to 24/7 connectivity at competitive prices,” One NZ head of sustainability and corporate affairs Nicky Preston said.

“Digital connectivity and mobile data use has skyrocketed, increasing 24% over the past year. We are continually investing into building more resilient infrastructure and better customer experiences, so we need to increase pricing where necessary.”

Preston added, “The level of price increase depends on a range of factors including the type of plan, usage, and the service that a customer has chosen – and we offer a wide variety of plans to suit anyone’s needs.

“To help customers reduce the cost of their next new phone, which we know is the most expensive part of their telco spend, we are helping by introducing One Wallet, a digital wallet loaded with awesome value.”

