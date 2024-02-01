During the pandemic, One NZ championed hybrid working, which the telco said would prove a long-term trend. Today, as it tangles with a union over a plan to get many team back in the office three days a week - from the previous two - it says it’s still a strong advocate of working from home for part of the week, but also that it’s identified several drawbacks (below) that have caused it to tweak its approach. Plus: EY NZ weighs in on working from home in the wake of turnstile monitoring by EY UK to keep tabs on office vs WFH hours.

One NZ has been in mediation with Unite Union - representing 112 of its staff - this week, partly over a pay claim, and partly about a new requirement to spend at least three days in the office.

Why the push for more office time?

“Some teams felt it was difficult to foster team culture, support personal development and build connections across the business when people are working remotely and bringing team members together in person for at least three days a week helps with that but also retains the flexibility we know people value,” One NZ spokesman Conor Roberts said.

“At One NZ we’re proud to offer a modern hybrid work environment that mixes both in-person and remote working options. The important point is it’s up to teams and leaders to determine the most appropriate mix, in order to deliver the best outcomes for the customer, the team and the individual.

“Many teams, including our call centre team, have shifted the balance slightly to have at least three days per week in the office and we’ve provided plenty of time for transition where needed.

“That requirement reflects what already happens in other areas of the business and is to ensure our people are set up to achieve great customer outcomes and to build strong team culture, at the same time as retaining that flexible work environment,”

EY New Zealand: Not mandated, but monitored

EY has started monitoring UK employees’ office attendance, with swipe card entry data being circulated at senior levels of the firm as some of its staff flout its hybrid working guidelines, according to a Financial Times report.

Some partners at the Big Four firm have been shown anonymised “turnstile access” data in recent weeks showing how frequently staff are attending its offices, FT said.

What’s the local situation?

“EY has always monitored overall levels of attendance in the office as it assists us to better utilise our workspace,” EY New Zealand managing partner Simon O’Connor said.

“We don’t monitor individual attendance.

“EY Auckland has one of the highest office utilisation rates in Oceania and we have seen a strong desire by our people to return to working at the office or client sites post-Covid.

“Although it’s not mandated, we encourage our people to spend 60 per cent of their time working from the office or client sites as this builds a stronger culture of teaming, learning and connection that supports our people’s personal and professional development.”

Remote workers bear the brunt of layoffs

Meanwhile, a study of two million white collar staff in the US, carried out by employment data provider Live Data Technologies over 2023 and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, found that workers logging on from home five days a week were 35 per cent more likely to be laid off than their peers who put in office time.

“When a hiring manager gets news they have to cut 10 per cent of the staff, it’s easier to put someone on the list you don’t have a close personal relationship with,” an executive with an outplacing firm told the Journal.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.