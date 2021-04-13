Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Oliver Hartwich: The politics of legal sausage-making

8 minutes to read
As the saying goes, "Laws are like sausages: Better not to see them being made". Photo / Mark Mitchell

As the saying goes, "Laws are like sausages: Better not to see them being made". Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Dr Oliver Hartwich

OPINION:

My first job after my law doctorate was as an assistant to a Liberal Democrats peer in the UK House of Lords. It was a helpful lesson on the difference between the theory and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.