Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Okay, Beamer: Striking image shows Tesla takeover at Auckland port

6 minutes to read
The Tesla Model 3 was hugely popular in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

The Tesla Model 3 was hugely popular in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The age of the Beamer, the boat and the bach has ended with a gentle purr.

The electric whirr of the Tesla has replaced automobile in that equation, and any residual hope of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.