“Our Penrose mill has suffered a three-year pattern of losses, with no prospect of the situation improving, Oji chief executive Jon Ryder said in August.

“These losses are caused by several issues, including dramatically rising energy costs.

“We’ve looked at different options to improve the mill, including technology to save input costs. Unfortunately, these efforts have not been successful to date.”

Closing Penrose Mill would reduce the company’s capacity to produce recycled paper, and increase cleaned wastepaper sent offshore.

E Tu union spokesperson Joe Gallagher told Morning Report the mood at the mill head of the meeting was “pretty sombre”.

“I think people are resigned to the fact that this morning they’re going to be told there’s a closure, that’s yet to be confirmed.”

He said a combination of factors was behind the current situation, including power and gas prices.

Meanwhile, the closure of Winstone Pulp International’s central North Island mills is “a massive blow to Ruapehu and our communities”, the district’s mayor says.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said he was deeply concerned and disappointed by the news of the closure, which would mean the loss of more than 200 permanent jobs.

“The closure is a massive blow to Ruapehu and our communities,” Kirton told the Whanganui Chronicle.

“Our immediate concerns are now with the people and communities affected by this decision, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them through this incredibly difficult time.”

Kirton said the council had already initiated preliminary discussions with Work and Income NZ and its iwi partners to co-ordinate support for the affected workers.

