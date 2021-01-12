Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Offensive elitist edifice': Five-year Waiheke marina fight ramps up

6 minutes to read

On the beach at Mahia, Waiheke Island. Photo / Peter Meecham

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The Hauraki Gulf gem of Waiheke continues to draw revellers eager for an escape, wine tasting and lazy mid-summer days.

But beneath the idyllic veneer, a darker side emerges when anyone mentions the planned marina

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.