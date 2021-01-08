Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sky-high helicopter growth post-lockdown: New $2.5m Heletranz hangar to meet rising demand

4 minutes to read

Sofia and John Ambler at the new hangar. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A new $2.5 million Auckland helicopter hangar is meeting sky-high demand for VIP private services with owners citing six reasons for the trade growing.

John and Sofia Ambler of Heletranz have almost finished a new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.