Business

OCR rise: Brace for more - CoreLogic forecasts 4.5% by 2023

5 minutes to read
Mortgage holders were warned to prepare to pay more. Photo / Janna Dixon

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Prepare for more interest rate rises - that's the message from a property economist after today's Reserve Bank move to raise the official cash rate.

Kelvin Davidson, CoreLogic chief property economist, said the from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent just announced was just the start of hikes which could see rates rise as high as 4.5 per cent within two years.

