Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR preview: No mercy – why the Reserve Bank won’t rush to soften its stance

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
The Reserve Bank will deliver its latest Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday, with expectations it will leave the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5%. Photo / NZME

The Reserve Bank will deliver its latest Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday, with expectations it will leave the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5%. Photo / NZME

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold firm this week, leaving the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% for the seventh consecutive time and making no significant changes to its hawkish outlook

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business