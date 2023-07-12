OCR decision: Reserve Bank keeps cash rate on hold at 5.5pc

New Zealand has copped one of the most aggressive rate hiking cycles in history - has it caused enough economic damage for the Reserve Bank to pause? Video / NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank has today left the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

The RBNZ says the OCR will need to remain restrictive for the foreseeable future.

The Reserve Bank kicked off its tightening cycle in October 2021.

But inflation has proven to be a stubborn adversary for many central banks worldwide.

There is ongoing speculation of more rate rises around the world, especially from the European Central Bank (currently at 3.5 per cent) and the Bank of England (5.0 per cent).





