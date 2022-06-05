Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZX share trading lifted in May, market hit by uncertainty

3 minutes to read
NZX share trading lifted in May compared with April but fell against the same month last year. Photo / File

NZX share trading lifted in May compared with April but fell against the same month last year. Photo / File

NZ Herald

NZX data showed the value of share trades across the exchange rose by 22 per cent in May to $3.87 billion from the previous month, but fell by 8.1 per cent against the year-ago figure.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.