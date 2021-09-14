NZ's current account deficit widens to 3.3% of GDP - Stats NZ

New Zealand has only had an annual services deficit twice in the past 20 years. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times

News Zealand's annual current account deficit came to $11.2 billion in the year to June - 3.3 per cent of GDP – and $6.5b wider than for June 2020 year, Stats NZ said.

The change from a services surplus to a services deficit was the biggest driver of change to the current account, it said.

New Zealand has only had an annual services deficit twice in the past 20 years; in the year ended March 2021, and year ended June 2021.

The current account records a nation's transactions with the rest of the world - specifically its net trade in goods and services, its net earnings on cross-border investments, and its net transfer payments.

For the June quarter, the seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0b in the June 2021 quarter thanks to a lift in the value of exports.

The current account deficit was $2.2b narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4b) and services exports (up $1.7b).

These increases to exports narrowed the goods deficit and the services deficit by more than $1.0b each.

Seasonally adjusted goods exports were worth $16.0b in the June 2021 quarter, a new high for the data series, Stats NZ said.

Stats NZ said that despite the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of New Zealand's international assets by the end of the quarter had increased by $33.0b compared with 30 June 2020.

The biggest driver to asset growth was portfolio investment assets, which increased by $49.9b, it said.