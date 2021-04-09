Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ's biggest leaky building repair: $100m job features in new Prime documentary

4 minutes to read
Prime documentary A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters to screen 7.30pm next Wednesday April 14. Video / Sky

Prime documentary A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters to screen 7.30pm next Wednesday April 14. Video / Sky

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

New Zealand's most expensive leaky apartment project, with repairs estimated to cost about $100 million, features in a documentary screening next Wednesday on Sky's free-to-air channel Prime.

A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters investigates issues with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.