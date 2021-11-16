NZME shares rally on share buyback plans

NZME plans to buy back up to $30 million in shares early next year. Photo / NZME

NZME plans to buy back up to $30 million in shares early next year. Photo / NZME

Shares in NZME, publisher of the New Zealand Herald, rallied after the company said it planned to buy back up to $30 million in shares early next year.

NZME said it had a clearer business outlook after the successful completion of the sale of GrabOne.

Chief executive Michael Boggs said the company's balance sheet is in a strong position, with net debt having been reduced to zero, well below our target net debt range.

"This has allowed the board to support a distribution of up to $30 million to shareholders, with an on-market buyback being the most effective method," he said.

NZME is due to provide an update on its performance and strategy at its investor day on Thursday.

The company's shares last traded at $1.30, up 8c.