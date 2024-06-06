NZME has six regional daily newspapers in the North Island.

A number of editorial roles will be affected in a new proposal by media firm NZME to reallocate resources and budget from its regional and community newsrooms to other areas of its news operation.

NZME, owner of the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and a suite of six North Island regional mastheads, is understood to have presented plans to dis-establish some regional roles, rescope others and beef up editorial resources in geographic areas and content teams to reflect population and digital audience demand.

The Herald’s editorial teams have made strong inroads in the Wellington and Canterbury markets for some years, on a fraction of the numbers of people employed by publishing rival Stuff, which has had long-established print mastheads in those regions.

It is understood a number of editorial roles are impacted by today’s proposals - some will be rescoped, others are proposed to be disestablished.

Ultimately, up to 10-12 roles may be reallocated from regional and community newsrooms, with that budget reallocated to other areas of the news operation, such as the Wellington and Christchurch newsrooms, and the video, business and politics teams.

It is understood NZME sees strong digital audience potential in these areas, while maintaining regional teams to continue to look after print newspapers. A new regional news-directing team is also proposed to be established.

The company says it is not a cost-saving move - it is focused on allocating resources based on population and audience demand.

As well as the NZ Herald, NZME publishes the Northern Advocate in Whangārei, the Bay of Plenty Times in Tauranga, the Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke’s Bay Today and the Whanganui Chronicle. It has recently acquired the Gisborne Herald, and it also publishes a range of North Island community titles.

NZME and NZ Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness said: “The proposed changes would allow us to continue to serve regional online audiences while ensuring newsrooms have the resources and freedom to deliver the appropriate mix of local content for print subscribers.

“At the same time, we would strengthen our collaboration and communication across all parts of the newsroom to help us better plan, produce and present our trusted, high-quality journalism for all platforms, including digital.”

He said the moves were not about saving money. “It is about reshaping our business so we’re in the strongest position possible to face our current challenges and the ones that lie ahead.”

