NZME, Herald scoop trifecta of prestigious INMA awards

The NZ Herald's 'Headspace' campaign was a big winner overnight. Photo / NZH

The NZ Herald's 'Headspace' campaign was a big winner overnight. Photo / NZH

The NZ Herald and NZME are on top of the world, again.

NZME has won three major global media awards overnight - one of only three media companies in the world to collect three or more first-place trophies at the International News Media Association (INMA) awards, hosted virtually from the United States.

The launch of the Herald's new Viva gloss magazine, the Herald's 'Headspace' brand marketing campaign and an NZME data-inspired advertising campaign for Corona were all awarded first-place prizes in their respective categories.

NZME was also awarded four second-place trophies, four third-place trophies and four honourable mentions - the most recognised media company in Asia-Pacific, and one of the top three in the world. Russmedia in Austria took home five top prizes while Amedia in Norway also took three first-place prizes.

Viva magazine won in the 'Best use of print' category. Photo / NZH

NZME's INMA success follows the NZ Herald's big "digital double" at last week's Voyager Media Awards, winning Website of the Year and News App of the Year.

"Not surprisingly, the outstanding entries in this year's competition leaned heavily into COVID responses along with shifting priorities during a tumultuous year: product, data, and subscriptions," said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.

NZME was one of the biggest winners on the night. Image / Supplied

"Another underlying theme was about communicating the values held by news brands amid the misinformation explosion and the rise of algorithms, data, and machine learning in the everyday running of a media company."

NZME's awards:

Best Brand Awareness campaign

First Place: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, "Headspace"

Best Use of Print

First Place: NZME, New Zealand, "Viva Magazine"

Best Use of Data to Automate or Personalise

First Place: NZME, New Zealand, "Corona Surf Reports"

Third Place: NZME, New Zealand, "OneRoof Accelerates Audience Growth with Personalisation Automation and AI Tools"

Best Use of Video

Second Place: NZME, New Zealand, "Vote 2020: Election Night Coverage"

Best Product and Tech Innovation

Second Place: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, "NZ Herald App Relaunch"

Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales

Second Place: NZME, New Zealand, "Go NZ!"

Best Execution of Native Advertising

Second Place: NZME, New Zealand, "Chorus Project Connect"

Best Initiative to Retain Subscribers

Third Place: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, "Driving Digital Access"

Best Use of Audio

Third Place: NZME, New Zealand, "HP Business Class"

Best Use of Data to Drive Advertising

Third Place: NZME, New Zealand, "Rockgas Database and Census Data Match"

Best Use of Social Media

Honourable Mention: The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand, "The Lockdown Lifeline"

Best Public Relations/Community campaign

Honourable Mention: NZME, Auckland, "Go NZ: Building back from Covid"

Honourable Mention: The Northern Advocate, New Zealand, "Our Hidden Homeless"

Best Data Dashboard

Honourable Mention: NZME, New Zealand, "OneRoof Management Dashboard"