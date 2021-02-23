NZME beats full year earnings guidance, signals return of dividends

Media company NZME's full-year results covered a year disrupted by Covid-19

NZ Herald owner NZME exceeded its guidance for the year to December 31 clocking up operating earnings of $67.3 million and signalling a return to dividends.

The media company had forecast operating ebitda of $63m-$66m including $8.6m accessed from Government Covid-19 wage subsidies.

Today it reported a statutory net profit of $14.2m compared to a net loss of $165.2m in 2019 when it suffered impairments to intangible assets.

NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, the OneRoof property website and a suite of entertainment radio stations including ZM, The Hits and Hauraki, reported operating revenue of $331.2m, down 11 per cent on the previous year.

The drop in revenue reflected the significant impacts of Covid-19 on advertising, NZME said.

During the year the company reduced net debt by $40.9m to $33.8m with its leverage ratio falling to 0.3 times operating ebitda at balance date.

As previously signalled, NZME said it expected a return to dividend payments this year.

"Given the significant reduction in debt, and based on this outlook and NZME's

capital requirements, the board expects to be able to return to payment of dividends

in the second half of 2021."

Chairwoman Barbara Chapman pointed to the company's navigation of Covid-19 challenges as key to delivering earnings growth.

"Our people stayed steadfastly committed to our purpose of keeping Kiwis in the know. NZME's journalism and entertainment excelled across all our print, digital and radio platforms. Our teams of entertainers did what they do best: keeping Kiwis connected and their spirits up."

NZME chair Barbara Chapman. Photo / File

The NZ Herald Premium news subscription service grew to 102,000 subscribers, including more than 53,000 paid digital-only subscribers generating revenue of $6.6 million in 2020.

Real estate platform OneRoof held the number one position in residential for-sale real estate listings in Auckland for most of 2020, with more than 89 per cent of listings in New Zealand as at December 31, 2020. The portal contributed $4.3 million of digital classifieds revenue in the year.

NZME's revenue market share grew across its key channels, including 40.4 per cent in radio advertising, 47.1 per cent in print advertising and 24.3 per cent in digital display.

However, total advertising revenue fell 17 per cent to $106.7m.

"The initial shock of Covid-19 on NZME saw advertising revenues across our business fall by close to 50 per cent," chief executive Michael Boggs said. "But Kiwi business owners understand the value of staying engaged with their audiences and as New Zealand moved through the crisis phase of the pandemic, advertising spend steadily returned.

"It's very pleasing that we ended 2020 with advertising revenue in some areas approaching levels similar to 2019," said Boggs.

NZME chief executie Michael Boggs. Photo / Dean Purcell

At an investor presentation in November, NZME talked of shifting its strategic focus to expanding the Herald, increasing radio dominance and accelerating real estate portal OneRoof's growth.

Today NZME reported further momentum in its key strategic priorities with year-on-year growth in radio revenue market share and digital listening via its iHeartRadio platform.

NZME's share price has climbed from a low of 18c in April to 90c for a market cap of $178m.

San Francisco-based Osmium Partners has built up a 16 per cent stake, which founder and managing partner John Lewis says is a long-term holding.