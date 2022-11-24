NZ tech company Blackpearl plans December NZX listing

Blackpearl plans to list on the NZX next month. Photo / File

Blackpearl plans to list on the NZX next month. Photo / File

Technology company Blackpearl said it planned a “direct” listing on the NZX early next month.

The company says it builds, acquires, and markets data-driven cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses.

Founder and chief executive Nick Lissette said the listing - which does not involve raising new capital - would form a platform for future growth.

“A direct listing on the NZX offers us the fastest and lowest cost means of moving to a public platform to support future growth,” he said in a statement.

“Our goal for the intended listing is to accelerate acquisitions by being able to offer stock in a listed entity as part of our offer to companies we wish to acquire.

“Becoming a listed company also offers future capital raising opportunities on the public market.”

The chairman of Blackpearl Group, Tim Crown, co-founder of Nasdaq-listed Fortune 500 company, Insight Enterprises, said the company’s Kiwi origins, coupled with the NZX’s low cost and “low friction” listing platform, made going public on the NZX the next logical step for the company.





He said Blackpearl Group would be among the fastest-growing Software as a Service (SaaS) companies on the NZX when it lists on or around December 2.



