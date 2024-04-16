Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks slump and dollar falls to four-month low - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Auckland International Airport shares decreased 8.5c to $8.005. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland International Airport shares decreased 8.5c to $8.005. Photo / Alex Burton

The New Zealand sharemarket, down 1 per cent, had its biggest single-day decline in four months. But it wasn’t as bad as the widespread selling and falls offshore.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index battled gamely on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business