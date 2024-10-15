Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks rise - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.58%.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.58%.

The New Zealand sharemarket quickly regained its mojo in strong afternoon trading, while Vista Group shrugged off shareholder unrest to climb higher.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index picked up at lunchtime and closed at 12,840.77, up 74.02 points or 0.58% and a 1.2% turnaround from the day before.

Trading was healthy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business