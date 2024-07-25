Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks follow Wall St sharply lower; new listing Santana Minerals trades lower - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,396.27, down 134.72 points or 1.08%.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,396.27, down 134.72 points or 1.08%.

The New Zealand sharemarket, with Mainfreight having one of its biggest single-day falls, was down 1% on the back of a big sell-off in the technology sector in the United States.

After the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business